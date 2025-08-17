LETTER: Exchange rate also hurts Canadian tourism

I’ve read article after article from many sources about the decline in Canadian visitors to Las Vegas. Most seem to blame Donald Trump (in one form or another) or various other uncertainties.

I don’t believe I’ve seen one mention of the exchange rate the past few months. Right now, it takes $1.37 Canadian to buy $1 worth of goods and services here in Las Vegas. This means a standard $50 resort fee on the Strip is costing them $68.50, and a common $22 cocktail is costing them more than $30. Before tip. No, this couldn’t possibly be the problem.

I’m sure all of the analysts and managers who sit behind desks all day and can’t remember the last time they were physically on the Strip and couldn’t tell you the proper craps bet to make on the 6 and 8 are all correct. It is everyone’s fault but the resorts themselves and their current pricing models.