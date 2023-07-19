98°F
Letters

LETTER: Excuses, excuses from Caesars Palace standoff suspect

Tim Edison Las Vegas
July 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
So this fellow Matthew Mannix had a very interesting interview with the Review-Journal on Saturday, just days after he was arrested for kidnapping, trashing a hotel room, throwing the furniture out a broken window and resisting arrest. We now know he has led a lifetime of crime in other states. His stated defense appears to be — and, I am paraphrasing — “Don’t believe what you see or hear”; “The police are lying”; and “I’m not guilty, it’s a witch hunt.” Gosh, where have we heard this before?

I’m calling it the “trickle down defense.” The only lines he hasn’t borrowed yet, are, “Defund the ones who arrested me” and, “I’m too busy running for president to deal with a trial.”

