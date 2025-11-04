LETTER: Expanded health care tax credit is just a vote-buyer

In her Oct. 26 commentary, Sen. Jacky Rosen writes that it is Republicans who are shutting down the government, and that this will deprive many Nevadans of the “enhanced federal tax credit” that can be used for subsidized health insurance. But the fact is that the tax credit, passed by Democrats, will benefit those whose income is 400 percent above the federal poverty level. In other words, it’s more buying of votes.

The GOP offered negotiations to temporary funding the measure while the shut-down continued, but the Democrats refused.

The Affordable Care Act, which spawned the tax subsidies, has been a disaster since its inception. President Barack Obama used his filibuster-proof Congress to ram the legislation down America’s throat despite its flaws. This led to the GOP to take over of Congress, leaving the remainder of the president’s term in office as a legislative nullity. But despite America’s suffering, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer keeps saying, “We’re winning.” Does anyone else out there feel they are winning also?