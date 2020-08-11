89°F
Letters

LETTER: Expanded opinion pages a good read

Evelyn Veyette Henderson
August 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I want to thank you for the expansion of an already excellent opinion page that features top notch commentators. I have always enjoyed being introduced to new writers and the different ideas they put forth in their columns. Even if I don’t agree with them, it lets me know the thought process that brings them to their point of view.

I especially enjoy reading the added commentary by Ruben Navarrette. His writing style is concise, on point and holds your attention. But my absolute favorite is Victor Davis Hanson. His astute analysis during these turbulent times is a welcome voice to be heard.

Thanks again for all the hard work you’ve put in to produce such an enlightening and high-quality newspaper.

