LETTER: Expanding federal programs meant for the truly poor.

Kudos to Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks for having the courage to put into print what so many Americans are thinking (“Shutdown exposes the food stamp folly” Oct. 31). He tells us that, in 2003, there were around 21.2 million people on food stamps, costing under $24 billion. Last year, the program cost $100 billion. Medicaid now enrolls 77.7 million people.

Both of these programs were originally intended to serve the truly indigent. How many of these recipients are truly indigent?

Democrats have pushed and continue to push for the relaxation of eligibility rules and the expansion of both programs. Any politician who calls for reform of these boondoggles faces angry accusations of heartlessness and a lack of compassion for those less fortunate.

The American taxpayers deserve to know that their hard-earned tax dollars are going to the truly needy. The time for welfare reform is long past due.