46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Expect devious GOP to eliminate the Senate filibuster

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP
LETTER: Trump has an opportunity on green energy
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan
(Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
LETTER: Loyalty to Trump over the loyalty to the Constitution
John Pauli Las Vegas
November 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday editorial: The Review-Journal thinks Democrats are going to love the filibuster. Want to guess how long it takes until the GOP gets rid of the filibuster? The GOP could not care less about what the norms are.

The Democrats had four years to get rid of the filibuster, and they didn’t. Now the GOP can do what the Democrats didn’t. The naïve Democrats underestimate how little ethics the GOP has. You would think they had learned. Donald Trump has already asked the Senate to drop its rules for nominating Cabinet positions. The corruption is just starting.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

President Joe Biden gestures to Republicans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: The Trump threat remains
Ira Kleiman Henderson

Democrats, unlike Republicans, are just following democratic norms.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Let’s give Trump a chance
Donna Andress Las Vegas

Let’s remember that we’re all Americans, and we want our country to have good leadership.

MORE STORIES