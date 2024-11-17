LETTER: Expect devious GOP to eliminate the Senate filibuster

Want to guess how long it takes until the GOP gets rid of the filibuster? The GOP could not care less about what the norms are.

In response to your Wednesday editorial: The Review-Journal thinks Democrats are going to love the filibuster. Want to guess how long it takes until the GOP gets rid of the filibuster? The GOP could not care less about what the norms are.

The Democrats had four years to get rid of the filibuster, and they didn’t. Now the GOP can do what the Democrats didn’t. The naïve Democrats underestimate how little ethics the GOP has. You would think they had learned. Donald Trump has already asked the Senate to drop its rules for nominating Cabinet positions. The corruption is just starting.