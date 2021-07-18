LETTER: Expecting less out Clark County School District students

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“Children will rise to the level of your expectations.” That’s wise advise provided by my college professor many years ago but still applicable today.

It’s disheartening to read that Clark County School District officials have such low expectations of our “troubled” students and have changed the grading system (July 11 Review-Journal). There are numerous downsides to this, none worse than the negative effect this will have in the classroom. Many of these “troubled” students could not care less about an education. This pathetic policy of less responsibility and accountability will spill into the classroom where “troubled” students will elevate their disruptive behavior.

All this at the expense of students who are trying to learn and teachers who are trying to educate. We should have higher expectations of district leaders.