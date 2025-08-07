95°F
Letters

LETTER: Expedited removal for those who are here illegally

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
August 6, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Monday letter, Jack Feely writes about the rights of illegal immigrants to be afforded due process before being sent back to their home country. He cites the fifth and 14th amendments as proof. But there is an exception when you are simply removing someone who entered our country without proper documentation. It is called “expedited removal.”

The government can bypass the typical court process and a hearing if an individual was not lawfully admitted into the country or paroled into the country. The individuals who came here illegally are not being arrested and thrown into jail for the rest of their lives without a trial. They are being detained for a few weeks until they can be given a plane ride home. If they wish to try to enter our country again, and to do so legally, that would be great.

If we don’t protect our border from illegal entry, our country is nothing more than a land mass. A trial is not required or necessary. They should simply be sent home.

