Letters

LETTER: Expensive energy

September 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In the Aug. 30 article “State tops in electricity price decline,” the NV Energy spokeswoman claims that part of the reduction in prices was due to “more clean energy” and “low-cost renewable resources.”

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts. The real reason electricity prices have dropped, as the article mentioned, is that natural gas prices have dropped dramatically over the last 10 years. Renewable energy, wind, solar and geothermal is extremely expensive and in the case of wind and solar delivered erratically. In 2018, the average cost to NV Energy per megawatt hour was $101.65 for wind, $79.26 for geothermal and $92.51 for solar.

By running existing natural gas stations more, that same electricity could have been generated for the cost of the gas, which was $25 per megawatt hour. It is remarkable that renewable energy costs three or four times more than natural gas, even though renewable energy is massively subsidized by the federal and state governments. Neither is renewable energy an effective method of reducing CO2 emissions.

Nevada law requires a great expansion of renewable energy over the next 10 years. Exactly what this will accomplish — other than rising electric rates and declining reliability — is a mystery.

LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Missing detail

Your Sunday editorial forgot one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China.

LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

LETTER: Hard work
By Robert Latchford, Henderson

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.

LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.