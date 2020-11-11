LETTER: Explaining a close election between Biden and Trump

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Some things stand out in the presidential election.

Half of the people voted for President Donald Trump, not because they personally liked the person, but because they liked the things that he did: strong economic policies; low unemployment; less regulations; fast-tracking the COVID vaccine; standing up to China, Iran and Russia; peace progress in the Middle East; beating ISIS and bringing our troops home; and real criminal justice reform, to name a few.

The other half voted for Joe Biden, not because they personally liked the person, but because they hated Mr. Trump. Mr. Biden has not revealed or shown any policy strength in his nearly half century in politics.

The Democratic Party has exposed itself, and it is not a pretty picture: a socialist agenda, not letting a crisis go to waste, revising so many rules and laws to thwart Mr. Trump and secure power and doing nothing to provide relief for citizens who have been hurt by the coronavirus. Democrats also revealed that, despite always crying about how the Republicans are beholden to wealthy corporations and people, they are actually the party of the big money elites. Witness the unimaginable amounts of money they raised and spent to unsuccessfully try to create a blue wave. Where did that money come from anyway?

President-elect Biden would be wise to understand this election and why the vast majority of people voted as they did. Reversing or changing successful policies can be done only at his own peril and may lead to a real wave, a red one, in 2022 and 2024.

We succeed only by evolution, not revolution.