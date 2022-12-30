45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Extreme gun culture prevents reform

Michael Brown Las Vegas
December 29, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verd ...
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In his recent letter on Lev Schneiderman repeats the two usual tropes one hears from the extreme gun culture. The first is that criminals do not obey gun laws. This is presented as a rationale for having no gun laws whatsoever. The second is that the other side “is doing everything they can to infringe on the Second Amendment.” This, more often than not, is expressed as, “They’ll take our guns.”

In fact, most Americans are for both gun ownership and sensible gun laws. To invoke either of the above pieces of bumper sticker logic becomes the conversation stopper. That has prevented virtually all reasonable discourse on the limits of the Second Amendment.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic backed up for 12 miles at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up for 12 miles at California-Nevada border
2
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
3
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
4
Long-running Las Vegas Strip show seeks new home for ‘23
Long-running Las Vegas Strip show seeks new home for ‘23
5
CARTOONS: Look who’s coming across the border
CARTOONS: Look who’s coming across the border
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: NRA an impediment to ending gun violence
LETTER: NRA an impediment to ending gun violence
LETTER: Don’t blame the NRA for gun violence
LETTER: Don’t blame the NRA for gun violence
LETTER: Health debate on the Second Amendment
LETTER: Health debate on the Second Amendment
LETTER: Is gun violence a health emergency?
LETTER: Is gun violence a health emergency?
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout