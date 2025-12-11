LETTER: Families need to embrace spending restraint

It has been noted that even those earning $100,000 a year are in a state of hardship. Spending restraint must be enacted. Think twice or thrice before making a purchase. Is that product healthy? Is it truly needed? Too often that answer is no. Money saved is added income.

As a reward for non-spending for non-necessities, you are contributing to a recovery from inflation. Costs are based on supply and demand. Without the demand for these exorbitantly priced items, the supply goes up and their prices go down.

And turn off electricity when not in use. No charge for these suggestions.