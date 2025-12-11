54°F
Letters

LETTER: Families need to embrace spending restraint

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
December 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It has been noted that even those earning $100,000 a year are in a state of hardship. Spending restraint must be enacted. Think twice or thrice before making a purchase. Is that product healthy? Is it truly needed? Too often that answer is no. Money saved is added income.

As a reward for non-spending for non-necessities, you are contributing to a recovery from inflation. Costs are based on supply and demand. Without the demand for these exorbitantly priced items, the supply goes up and their prices go down.

And turn off electricity when not in use. No charge for these suggestions.

George LeMay Las Vegas

The United States should go to the top of the hill and ask Russia to pull out its troops, return all land (plus Crimea) it invaded while killing innocent people and make reparations for the destruction it brought to Ukraine.

Paul R. Mills Las Vegas

I suggest that the change from every sales tax transaction ending with one, two, three or four cents — those pennies that we will not see — be delegated to go toward our national debt.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
LETTER: The graduation scam
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas

Clark County School District numbers mean little.

Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
Phil Winter Henderson

Spin, exaggeration and political games from a Nevada congresswoman

