LETTER: Family scrimped for college

In response to your Thursday editorial on President Joe Biden and student loan debt:

For the first 30 years of our marriage, we were conservative in our spending. We had to be. In addition to serving in the military — stationed at 12 worldwide locations — we had three children we wanted to go to college.

Our frugality and savings, plus encouraging our children to contribute by working and getting scholarships, paid off. Our three children all graduated debt free. And today, two of our grandchildren have graduated from college debt free.

We are proud to be one of the many American families that have done the same. I hope you can understand that we are not in favor of our taxes being used for picking up the student debt tab.