LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts. No one is concerned about Lake Mead’s continuing decline.
Is there a balance here, or are we destined to continue on the downward cycle until we need to ration our water? It’s time someone got serious about this situation.