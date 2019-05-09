LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado River's Black Canyon at Lake Mead National Recreation Area outside of Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts. No one is concerned about Lake Mead’s continuing decline.

Is there a balance here, or are we destined to continue on the downward cycle until we need to ration our water? It’s time someone got serious about this situation.