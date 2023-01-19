LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski

I started reading the Review-Journal sports section as a boy in the 1970s. It’s always been first-class and informative and over the years has featured many outstanding writers such as Royce Feour and Joe Hawk.

That said, my favorite has got to be Ron Kantowski. This is a guy who most days left me with a smile on my face, which was often preceded by an out-loud laugh caused by an obscure pop-culture reference. Great sports reporting, story telling and humor all wrapped together. Who could ask for more? Thanks, Ron. Miss you already.