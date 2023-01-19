51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski

Steve Wideen Las Vegas
January 19, 2023 - 11:52 am
 

I started reading the Review-Journal sports section as a boy in the 1970s. It’s always been first-class and informative and over the years has featured many outstanding writers such as Royce Feour and Joe Hawk.

That said, my favorite has got to be Ron Kantowski. This is a guy who most days left me with a smile on my face, which was often preceded by an out-loud laugh caused by an obscure pop-culture reference. Great sports reporting, story telling and humor all wrapped together. Who could ask for more? Thanks, Ron. Miss you already.

MOST READ
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
3
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
Which teams would be interested in trading for Derek Carr?
4
Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
5
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Governor wants to commute death sentences
LETTER: Governor wants to commute death sentences
LETTER: Liberals and the Trump smirk
LETTER: Liberals and the Trump smirk
LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place
LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: Joe Biden against antisemitism
LETTER: Joe Biden against antisemitism
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout