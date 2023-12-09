LETTER: FBI director warns of potential attack

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FBI Director Christopher Wray has just testified before Congress, revealing that the “current threat matrix” predicting a major attack against America or American interests has unprecedented “blinking red lights everywhere.” This statement, coupled with the more than 4 million illegal immigrants who have crossed our southern border under President Joe Biden’s tenure — many of whom hate America — should scare the pants off of us all.

What do you think the odds are that, out of that 4 million illegal border crossers, there aren’t hundreds (maybe thousands) of individuals who either singularly or in cells are planning ideological-driven brutal attacks on our homeland?

What is President Biden doing to stop the invasion from the south and the potential terror that accompanies it? Little to nothing. The influx of illegals continues to grow. The blinking red lights of a terrorist attack have put Mr. Biden on notice. But any spilled blood on our soil will be on Mr. Biden’s hands. As commander in chief, he should be held accountable.