Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I see that the FBI is in Las Vegas looking into City Councilwoman Michele Fiore (Tuesday Review-Journal). I have no knowledge of what they might be interested in, but she’s acknowledged hosting a fundraiser for convicted and pardoned Roger Stone — a longtime political saboteur and friend of Donald Trump (such as he has friends). I’d suggest that she call Mr. Stone for help if she’s in trouble.