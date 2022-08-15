LETTER: FBI raid a stain on the nation

If it can happen to Trump, it can happen to anyone.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The recent raid by the FBI on former President Donald Trump’s winter residence of Mar-a-Logo, in Florida, clearly illustrates what the Democrats accused the Republicans of doing during his presidency — i.e., the politicization of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

If this can happen to a former president, it can happen to anyone in America on mere scraps of circumstantial, skeptical evidence.

It should be deeply concerning and troubling for all Americans. Our democracy, our freedom and the core of beliefs that we live under are under attack by the Democratic Party, and they are out to silence anyone who dares to disagree with them.