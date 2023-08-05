LETTER: Fearmongering over global warming

Fear should not be used to force projects that do not have a long term favorable risk/benefits ratio.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Green” energy pollutes, just like all forms of energy. Yet energy is needed for human life. Choose your poison, but try not to be propagandized by fear-pushers overfocusing on carbon and missing the big picture. The devil is in the details.

Examples: Few states are more different than Nevada and Maine — although both are controlled predominantly by Democrats. But residents of both states have concerns about use/abuse of natural resources for “green” energy.

Just ask fishermen and lobsterers of Maine who oppose pollution of the ocean by windmills; the farmers in Albion protesting their farmland being taken for “green” energy transmission; the people of western Maine who have opposed clear-cutting their land for lines from Canada to Massachusetts; and those who oppose lithium mining, etc.

Likewise, we see environmental groups and native tribal interests oppose certain “green” projects here in Nevada.

Fear should not be used to force projects that do not have a long term favorable risk/benefits ratio. It isn’t simple. Do we really understand the role of carbon? Whose greater good is being served? Everyone wants a better future. But fearmongering leads to bad decisions. And we live lives divorced from reality if we don’t remember that energy is power.

Maybe we shouldn’t get rid of gas and oil until we have something better that is reliable and affordable. Other countries aren’t.