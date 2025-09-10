86°F
Letters

LETTER: Fears about Medicaid cuts are overblown

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas
September 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Many Nevada politicians are overstating the impact of Medicaid changes. Single parents are not going to lose Medicaid — unless, of course, they are making substantial money and can afford to pay for health insurance for their children. Single parents of one child who earn $41,902 will see their children remain on CHIP. If a single parent has two kids, they remain on CHIP if they earn $52,931.

The Medicaid expansion was actually a profit center for our state. Before the expansion, each person cost the state 10 percent as the feds provided 90 percent funding to Nevada. The expansion increased the number to 120 percent per participant. Nevada netted a 20 percent positive cash flow.

Those folks who have disabilities and are unable to work will not lose their Medicaid. If you are able to work, however, the following rules will apply to Medicaid recipients: You are required to work at least 20 hours per week; if you choose not to work, you’ll need to volunteer 20 hours a week to the various services in the community. Full-time students will keep Medicaid unless they are making over the Medicaid threshold.

Medicaid was designed to be a hand-up, not a hand-out. Far too many people are just not applying themselves.

