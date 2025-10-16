LETTER: Feasted on by mosquitoes

LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace

I moved to Las Vegas from western Kentucky in 2009. There were three things that convinced me to retire to Southern Nevada: the entertainment, the low humidity and the absence of flying insects. I never saw a mosquito in Anthem until 2024. This year, I cannot go outside, day or night, without seeing and getting bitten by aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

The Southern Nevada Health District has monitored the progressive spread of mosquitoes in the Las Vegas Valley for at least 10 years. However, no efforts have been made by Clark County to combat this problem. Most metropolitan communities have active control programs, yet Clark County monitors the continued increase of these pests with no program for control.

When are we going to say enough is enough? I thought I left mosquitoes behind in the Midwest, but I guess we will just live with these pests until the outbreaks of West Nile and dengue get too bad.