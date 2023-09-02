LETTER: Fed manipulates inflation numbers

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

I worked in the business world that for 30 years. If I or any manager missed their projections as consistently as the Jerome Powell and the pampered Fed does, heads would have rolled.

Worse, in my business world, accurate numbers were crucial, regardless of results. If anyone got caught manipulating their numbers to pad results, they were history.

Sadly, this is typically what the Fed does by not including the No. 1 inflation category — food — in its numbers. Why? The Fed claims food is too volatile to put in their projections. Huh? Social Security recipients are being told their upcoming cost-of-living raise will barely be 3 percent, while food continues at double-digit inflation increases.

It’s all about only the wealthy in America. Seniors, middle-class tax payers and struggling lower classes, good luck to you. Class warfare is only getting worse.