68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Fed takeover of the student loan industry has been a disaster

Robert Johnson North Las Vegas
November 6, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In 2010, President Barack Obama eliminated the federal guaranteed loan program, which allowed private lenders, mostly banks, to offer student loans at low interest rates. We were told the government could cut out the middleman and lend the money through the Department of Education, saving $68 billion, which could be used for Pell Grants.

The current student loan debt is $1.73 trillion. Another federal government fiscal train wreck. Do you hear any politician being held accountable for this massive boondoggle?

What really staggers me is that this process is still going on. I learned many years ago that if you dig yourself into a hole, the first thing you need to do is stop digging. This country needs to reverse course and place student loans back in the hands of the financial industry, which actually cares if the loans are paid back.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
5
Downtown Las Vegas visitor wins over $100K at resort
Downtown Las Vegas visitor wins over $100K at resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
LETTER: The VGK and bandwagon fans
Joe Mainardi Henderson

True hockey afficianados will continue to support the franchise.