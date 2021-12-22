43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Fed will bump interest rates

Edward Sutter Henderson
December 21, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates three times next year. But I don’t see anything about a rate increase in what these banking institutions pay the people who try to squeeze a few dollars out of their savings account to help supplement their monthly Social Security benefits.

The rate increases will generate millions, but nothing for the ones who would be appreciative of getting at least something better than the less than 1 percent they have been receiving.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
2
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
3
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
4
New COVID-19 cases jump sharply in Clark County and Nevada
New COVID-19 cases jump sharply in Clark County and Nevada
5
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(From left) Maury Gallagher speaks while joined by Jeremy Aguero and Gov. Steve Sisolak during ...
LETTER: Here comes the Super Bowl!
J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas

Could be just the start of a Las Vegas sports bounty.