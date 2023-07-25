LETTER: Federal government has done a good job lowering inflation

President Joe Biden, seen in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In his recent letter, David Lyons blames the federal government for high inflation (and increased stamp prices) that has plagued much of the world since the pandemic recovery. Did our government cause the current 8.7 percent inflation in the United Kingdom, 7.1 percent in the European Union or 3.4 percent in Canada? With our inflation now around 3 percent — down from a high of 9.1 percent a year ago — I would say our government and country have done a pretty good job.