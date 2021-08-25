LETTER: Federal judge’s ruling on illegal border crossers defies logic

What do you know, a Berkeley grad!

I never cease to be amazed by some judges’ rulings — including the recent decision by federal Judge Miranda Du in Reno, who found that a law penalizing people for re-entering the country illegally is unconstitutional.

She concluded the law discriminated against illegal immigrants from Mexico. What did she expect? That it would discriminate against Canadians crossing the Southern border?

This is a perfect example of why the legal system in this country drastically needs to be reviewed to ensure common sense.

It will probably not surprise anyone that her educational bio reveals she graduated from Cal-Berkeley and Berkeley Law and was nominated to the bench by Barack Obama.