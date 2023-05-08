LETTER: Federal regulations serve a purpose

President Joe Biden speaks about the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In your Tuesday editorial, “Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state,” it took you 360 words of complaining about regulations before admitting, “It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose.”

If you remember, the lack, or removal, of regulations has been the cause of many of our problems — from allowing meat packers to hire 13-year-old kids for graveyard shift slave labor, to the cause of our 2008 financial collapse, which resulted in a global recession and a massive government bail out of the banking sector. And the adding of some new regulations.

Say, wasn’t that during a Republican administration?