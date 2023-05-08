LETTER: Federal regulations serve a purpose
Slave labor? Bank collapses?
In your Tuesday editorial, “Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state,” it took you 360 words of complaining about regulations before admitting, “It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose.”
If you remember, the lack, or removal, of regulations has been the cause of many of our problems — from allowing meat packers to hire 13-year-old kids for graveyard shift slave labor, to the cause of our 2008 financial collapse, which resulted in a global recession and a massive government bail out of the banking sector. And the adding of some new regulations.
Say, wasn’t that during a Republican administration?