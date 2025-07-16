LETTER: Federal scrutiny of school district spending

A Sunday story in the Review-Journal says that the Trump administration wants to pause $61 million in grants for Nevada schools to look for fraud and abuse. The grants in question fund after-school programs, English-learner services, professional development and immigrant education.

I’ve previously read in the RJ about Clark County School District representatives taking trips, supposedly for staff development, to Hawaii, Florida and other locations supposedly to recruit teachers. Then the evidence shows that they didn’t even conduct interviews, let alone hire anyone. It was just a paid vacation on the taxpayer. For this to be happening, obviously the district must be overfunded.

I say good to the White House. Finally, somebody wants to look at what this district and other districts are doing with the money they are receiving.