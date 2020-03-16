LETTER: Female candidates don’t have to be perfect

But they have to be likable — and Elizabeth Warren wasn’t.

Elizabeth Warren. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

I’d like to offer an independent voter’s comments regarding Susan Estrich’s Tuesday commentary, “Why must a female candidate be perfect?”

Ms. Estrich’s premise regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren is wrong. A candidate needs to be “likable,” not perfect — and Warren is anything but likable. She is crass, brash and rude. Ms. Estrich should remember that Hillary Clinton was smug, curt and unlikeable — hence, she lost.

I recommend Ms. Estrich scramble her female candidate viewpoints and preface them with “likability” first. Then maybe she’ll have a cogent argument regarding female candidates instead of an outmoded point of view.