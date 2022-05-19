LETTER: Female senators not on same page on abortion
If women are ever going to secure their rights in this country, they must get on the same page.
The Senate recently voted on protecting a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions. All Republicans and one Democrat voted to make medical decisions for women. I understand the vote by the overly Trump-driven men, but what were the eight GOP female senators thinking? If women are ever going to secure their rights in this country, they must get on the same page.