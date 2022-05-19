LETTER: Female senators not on same page on abortion

If women are ever going to secure their rights in this country, they must get on the same page.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Senate recently voted on protecting a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions. All Republicans and one Democrat voted to make medical decisions for women. I understand the vote by the overly Trump-driven men, but what were the eight GOP female senators thinking? If women are ever going to secure their rights in this country, they must get on the same page.