LETTER: Female senators not on same page on abortion

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
May 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Senate recently voted on protecting a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions. All Republicans and one Democrat voted to make medical decisions for women. I understand the vote by the overly Trump-driven men, but what were the eight GOP female senators thinking? If women are ever going to secure their rights in this country, they must get on the same page.

