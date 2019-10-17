70°F
Letters

LETTER: Fiddling while California burns

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
October 16, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The fires burn in California and the whole story goes untold. Pacific Gas & Electric has been punished into bankruptcy. Its customers are without power and still the place burns.

Liberal government officials blame climate change. If I ask myself what has changed in the past 10 to 30 years, my answer would not be the climate. It would the land-management practices. Where there’s stuff to burn, it’s going to burn.

Years ago, my wife and I visited Yosemite and were appalled by the way it had become overgrown with trees and brush. Fire suppression and land management are the real causes of the extreme fires.

Now the interests of property owners are pitted against the “environmentalists.” With PG&E now punishing electric customers, even those not in a burning area can share the pain. Me, I’d be looking for a good real estate agent.

