Letters

LETTER: Fight, fight, fight!

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
"Tick" Segerblom. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: This Clark County commissioner needs to set some priorities
President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump ...
LETTER: What are the major political parties doing?
Dijon Sims, left, and Steve Kendrick, right, install a new HVAC unit at Kit Herron’s home Fri ...
LETTER: Finally, an uplifting news story
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
July 14, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

When President Donald Trump was shot at his rally on Saturday, he was trained to go to the ground. The Secret Service agents were trained to form a human shield around him. Once he stood back up, instinct took over. Against Secret Service direction, Mr. Trump assured the crowd he was OK. Instead of being in shock, a normal human reaction, or cowering behind Secret Service, he pumped his fist telling the crowd to, “Fight, fight, fight.” He is fearless, a true warrior and the real Braveheart.

Frank R. DiNicola Henderson

The evil enemy within kills or tries to kill the ones who are good for the country.

Dijon Sims, left, and Steve Kendrick, right, install a new HVAC unit at Kit Herron’s home Fri ...
LETTER: Finally, an uplifting news story
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

It touched my heart to read the story of Kit Herron and her plight when she was not able to afford a new air conditioning unit

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

All the Democrats in the Capitol whining and scheming to remove Mr. Biden from the ballot are being short-sighted. Joe is about to outfox them all.

