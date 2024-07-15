LETTER: Fight, fight, fight!
When President Donald Trump was shot at his rally on Saturday, he was trained to go to the ground. The Secret Service agents were trained to form a human shield around him. Once he stood back up, instinct took over. Against Secret Service direction, Mr. Trump assured the crowd he was OK. Instead of being in shock, a normal human reaction, or cowering behind Secret Service, he pumped his fist telling the crowd to, “Fight, fight, fight.” He is fearless, a true warrior and the real Braveheart.