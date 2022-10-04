LETTER: Fighting Las Vegas City Council members don’t deserve to serve.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Once again, readers of the Review-Journal get to see the beyond-boorishness of last year’s confrontation between two Las Vegas City Council members, reinforcing my mindset that these two women are not deserving of serving on the council. The only more disturbing facet of this story is that city officials, the mayor and others sought to conceal the truth by not immediately confronting the lack of ethics and integrity. Instead, they chose to look the other way,” glossing over this disturbing incident.