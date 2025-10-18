LETTER: Film tax credits will boost Las Vegas tourism industry

The fact is, movie and TV productions simply go to the states that provide the best incentives.

In regard to the possibility of a revival of the movie studio bill and tax credits, your repeated analysis calling this “handouts to Hollywood” rings nicely with many readers. But it fails to impart any understanding of the industry and its benefits.

The fact is, movie and TV productions simply go to the states that provide the best incentives. We either play or sit out the game. Sitting out would be a tragedy given all we have to offer.

You cannot find a more similar comparison than Hawaii and Nevada in terms of reliance on a robust visitor industry to power the economy. Much has been written about good-paying jobs and educational opportunities, but I’d like to share an angle that appears to be overlooked: tourism promotion.

Once the industry comes here, they will exploit the endless locations to use in productions. Besides the iconic Strip casinos, we have major sports venues, endless entertainment, creative architecture, bleeding-edge attractions and spectacular natural landscapes throughout the state. From race cars to rodeos, these locations will end up as featured backdrops showcasing Nevada as the world-class destination it is.

The studios provide the infrastructure and base for pre- and post-production. In Hawaii, after many stagnant years, visitor numbers exploded during the decade-long run of Hawaii Five-O. Tourism there grew from fewer than 5 million a year to more than 10 million visitors by the time COVID hit. Evidence suggests that the scenic snapshots and backgrounds had as much to do with the show’s success as the storylines.

Let’s bring that excitement and stunning environment into the homes of millions of potential visitors, paying untold dividends and the kind of advertising that cannot be purchased otherwise. Let there be no doubt this is the entertainment capital of the world. These incentives are not handouts. These are investments in diversification, Adding a clean industry providing broad benefits while revving up the engine that drives the state economy.