LETTER: Finally, an uplifting news story

I read the Review-Journal daily. Most of the stories range from horrific to sad. I read constantly of people trying to ride their bikes around town and are mowed down. I read of people running red lights and killing people yet they can’t even be bothered to stop, more than likely because they are drunk or high. I read of motorcyclists killing themselves by being speed demons and endangering the rest of us trying to obey the law. I read of people shooting supposed loved ones and murdering them. I read of burglaries and scams, big and small.

Once in a blue moon, however, I read a story about the people of Las Vegas doing something right, something good. It touched my heart to read the story of Kit Herron and her plight when she was not able to afford a new air conditioning unit when our temperatures soared to 120 degrees (Wednesday Review-Journal). A local company, Legacy Air, stepped in with the assistance of the Do What’s Right program and helped out this person.

I am happy there are such people in Las Vegas, people who saw Ms. Herron crying at Home Depot and stepped up. That includes the handyman Bob, who figured out what was wrong and helped her connect with Legacy Air, which was then able to provide a much-needed new unit. Thank you to all who helped and wanted nothing more than to do what is right.