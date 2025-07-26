87°F
Letters

LETTER: Find the distraction

LETTER: Hold on adult education funds is devastating
William Delagarza Las Vegas
July 25, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I may have missed the White House distraction in Tuesday’s Review-Journal. How many $400 million jets did MLK get from a terrorist country as a bribe (Jeffrey Epstein)? How many TV stars were in MLK’s Cabinet (Jeffrey Epstein)? How many gold bibles did MLK ever offer to the suckers of America (Jeffrey Epstein)? How many gold watches did MLK ever try to con out of the suckers of America (Jeffrey Epstein)? How many stolen gold- plated dishes did MLK have on his mantle (Jeffrey Epstein)? How many golf courses did MLK own (Jeffrey Epstein)? How many Rose Gardens did MLK ever turn into a used-car parking lot (Jeffrey Epstein)?

LETTER: Hold on adult education funds is devastating
Sharon Bonney Bradenton, Florida The writer is chief executive officer of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, which has a chapter in Las Vegas.

Undermining a proven path out of poverty.

LETTER: All sounds familiar
Don Perry Las Vegas

Democrats latch on to Epsteingate like they latched on to Russiagate.

