President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Find humor where you can these uneasy times. In his Oct. 18 column, Victor David Hanson warns against liberalism, which he says destroys pretty much everything. His op-ed ends: “The lesson in all these debacles is that anywhere ideology trumps science, public service, history, art and entertainment, ruin surly follows.” What an interesting word after “ideology.” Called up subliminally? Hmm.