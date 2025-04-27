LETTER: Fiore pardon an abomination

I was disgusted and nauseated when I heard that Michele Fiore was pardoned by Donald Trump. I have had a law enforcement connection my whole life. My father was career law enforcement. I am a retired 911 dispatcher and married to a retired police officer. I’ve been working when officers have been killed in the line of duty and it can be soul crushing. Pardoning someone who stole from funds meant to honor fallen officers is a slap in the face to officers everywhere.

Gov. Joe Lombardo should be speaking up against this disgusting action in support of law enforcement across the state and the country.