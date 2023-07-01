93°F
Letters

LETTER: Fireworks damage discourages Las Vegas homeowner

Sue Jerrems Las Vegas
June 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Fire Inspector Martin Casillas points out the Safe-N-Sane label during a fireworks ...
Clark County Fire Inspector Martin Casillas points out the Safe-N-Sane label during a fireworks stand inspection at the Las Vegas High Heat Baseball Club's stand on Blue Diamond Road on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I made the stupid mistake of camping more than a week before the Fourth of July. I returned to find my backyard and many plants had been burned by illegal fireworks set off by the residents of the apartment complex that is behind my property. And what kind of assistance do I receive from the police and fire departments? Nothing, not a bit. I had to discover it myself after I returned.

I live in the wrong neighborhood to get that kind of assistance. I suspect if the same thing happened in Summerlin or Anthem, the police and fire department would have done something to find the culprits. And the fireworks continue unabated every night.

It is so disheartening to know that if you live in some areas, the police and fire departments really do not care much about what happens. So now I have to spend a great deal of money to repair the damage. Or I could make a claim with my insurance, whereupon they will look at the apartment complex and cancel my policy after they pay for the damage.

It is not much fun to feel so unsafe in a home you have lived in for more than four decades.

