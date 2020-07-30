LETTER: First-hand experience with Nevada jobless incompetence

Your Sunday article “Up to 200K potentially fraudulent jobless claims filed in Nevada, report says,” advises us that there may be significant fraud in Nevada’s unemployment claims. A further problem for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is that its processes for reporting fraud don’t work.

My wife and I are employees of our company, and we are both still employed. However, we got notices from DETR indicating that we had filed for unemployment. Neither of us had filed, so this was either an error or fraud. When we tried multiple times to communicate this to DETR, we were unable to. The web address given for this did not work (“too long to respond”) and the message on the fraud phone line always said “call back later.” I completed a fraud reporting form on the website, but when I tried to submit it the site didn’t allow me to log in.

It’s an amazing display of incompetence and malfeasance, even for a public agency.