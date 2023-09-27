83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Fiscally responsible Republicans get called names

Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald Las Vegas
September 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Every time I read something about keeping the government running, like in Saturday’s Review-Journal, it’s about the hard-right flank, the “MAGA Republicans” or even “extremist” right-wing Republicans.

You know what I and many more like me see? Those who are called names by the media and the left are the only members of Congress who do what they promised they would do: fight wasteful spending, hold accountable the Republicans who cave to every Democrat spending bill and not let the Democrats get away with it. The Democrats, establishment RINOs, media and others want more spending, more government and more of the same.

I say call them all the names you want. At least they fight for the people, which is a rare commodity in Washington, D.C.

MOST READ
1
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
2
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
3
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
4
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
5
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy
Janet Baker Las Vegas

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight?

More stories
LETTER: The Don avoids the Republican debate
LETTER: The Don avoids the Republican debate
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
LETTER: Biden tells more fibs
LETTER: Biden tells more fibs
LETTER: A tale of seven presidents
LETTER: A tale of seven presidents
LETTER: The barbarians are at the gate
LETTER: The barbarians are at the gate
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist