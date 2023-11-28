LETTER: Flamingo and Koval bridge should be permanent

This is a win-win for everyone, particularly those of us who live on the west side of the Strip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read with interest Matthew Maseratti’s Nov. 21 letter regarding Formula One weekend being over, and I agree with everything he wrote regarding getting our city back. I won’t hold my breath on getting the $400 check, although it is a great idea.

I also read the article about the temporary bridge at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane potentially being made permanent. This is a win-win for everyone, particularly those of us who live on the west side of the Strip. Why would a perfectly serviceable bridge allowing Flamingo traffic to go over Koval be removed? The drivers and businesses that have put up with months of inconvenience, let alone the cost of the bridge, should get some reward by allowing traffic to cross Koval rather than queue up at the traffic light. Imagine how much better it will be for drivers headed for the airport and destinations east of the Strip.