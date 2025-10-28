67°F
LETTER: Flipped birds? Oh, my!

Ellen Shaw Henderson
October 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

“No Kings” demonstrator Doug Parker complains that a dozen people driving by his protest gave his group the finger (Wednesday letter). Well, cry me a river.

I avoid driving past these gatherings because the malice and venom from aging Baby Boomers, along with rent-a-crowd hires carrying manufactured signs, often spills out into the street, creating hazards.

These “love-ins” are motivated by hatred (for Donald Trump) and often devolve into pep rallies for violence and terrorists (Hamas).

Republicans have been called “deplorable” and “garbage” by two Democrat presidential candidates. Yet Mr. Parker says he’s “looking for something just a bit more loving”? There’s not much love coming from the left, only a distorted view of their favorite new word: democracy (definition: when an election goes their way).

So a few people flipped you the bird? Be grateful it wasn’t a lot worse, as conservatives have had to contend with almost daily.

