97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Fluff from the rich

President Donald Trump. (John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS)
President Donald Trump. (John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: BBB equals Battling Big Bloat
LETTER: Shining a light on political ineptitude
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: American scientific leadership is at risk
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Big bill is truly beautiful
Joann Simmons Henderson
July 12, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I read with dismay Michael Reagan’s commentary in Thursday’s Review-Journal. He tries to argue that America gets greater every day when you experience life outside the United States by traveling.

My husband and I have traveled overseas many times and lived in Europe over three years. I am a proud American, and I love my country. We enjoy our experiences garnered from interacting with the locals and exchanging stories. We keep in touch with friends we have made during our trips.

But Mr. Reagan’s opinion is just fluff from the rich. Does he not think we might be a better country if we treated drug traffickers such as Egypt, Singapore or Turkey? We have inadequate health care for our citizens, flounder on the homeless problem and have just now passed President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which eliminates funding for many needed social programs. Mr. Reagan’s opinion is just rich.

I guess when you are “rich,” you can ignore the less fortunate and brag about how happy you are with the status quo here in America. My point: There are many ways to make America greater — and none of them are in the BBB.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
LETTER: Remember the Bush plan?
Al Garth Las Vegas

What if we had invested a small portion of Social Security in the markets?

Steve Hill, left, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Chase ...
LETTER: Awfully generous to LVCVA chief
August Hasbrouck Las Vegas

Does anyone really deserve a bonus of more than a quarter million dollars when they already make a half million in salary and have an expense account that most of us in the real world could never even imagine?

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Putting party first
Joe Stockman Henderson

Democrats in Nevada congressional delegation fail the test.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: It was a good run for democracy
Vince Coyle Henderson

As I watched the GOP members of Congress cheer the passage of their bill that will strip millions of health care, deny food to children and shred the Constitution, I felt sick to my stomach.

MORE STORIES