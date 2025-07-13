LETTER: Fluff from the rich

I read with dismay Michael Reagan’s commentary in Thursday’s Review-Journal. He tries to argue that America gets greater every day when you experience life outside the United States by traveling.

My husband and I have traveled overseas many times and lived in Europe over three years. I am a proud American, and I love my country. We enjoy our experiences garnered from interacting with the locals and exchanging stories. We keep in touch with friends we have made during our trips.

But Mr. Reagan’s opinion is just fluff from the rich. Does he not think we might be a better country if we treated drug traffickers such as Egypt, Singapore or Turkey? We have inadequate health care for our citizens, flounder on the homeless problem and have just now passed President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which eliminates funding for many needed social programs. Mr. Reagan’s opinion is just rich.

I guess when you are “rich,” you can ignore the less fortunate and brag about how happy you are with the status quo here in America. My point: There are many ways to make America greater — and none of them are in the BBB.