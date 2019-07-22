96°F
Letters

LETTER: Flying the Mexican flag over an ICE facility

David Dandrea Henderson
July 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Earlier this month, protesters took down the American flag at a federal ICE building and replaced it with the flag of Mexico. If you are offended, you probably are a racist.

I think America should also pay reparations to the ancestors of poor Mexican soldiers who died at the Alamo. The next logical step is to give back Texas and California to Mexico, which stole the land from Spain, which stole it from the Aztecs, who stole it from someone else.

Social justice at its best.

