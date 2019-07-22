LETTER: Flying the Mexican flag over an ICE facility

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico. The plan provides one of the most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)

Earlier this month, protesters took down the American flag at a federal ICE building and replaced it with the flag of Mexico. If you are offended, you probably are a racist.

I think America should also pay reparations to the ancestors of poor Mexican soldiers who died at the Alamo. The next logical step is to give back Texas and California to Mexico, which stole the land from Spain, which stole it from the Aztecs, who stole it from someone else.

Social justice at its best.