Letters

LETTER: Foghorn Leghorn on the Clark County Commission

LETTER: Voting has consequences
LETTER: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t
LETTER: We have become numb
LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
Al Garth Las Vegas
July 1, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I read your Wednesday article involving the county commissioners who were caught with their hands in the cookie jar regarding F1 tickets. They each deny any guilt and, in fact, say they can’t believe any ethics charges are being investigated. They remind me of the cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn: “I’m shocked. Shocked, I tell ya.” They think they are covered because they disclosed the bribe. They are shocked anyone would believe otherwise.

There is so much graft in politics today that it is sickening. It appears to be getting worse, which is sad. These politicians think they are above the law, and it starts at the top. The public elects people who promise to do their job within the law. But they instead get people who cheat and lie once elected.

I don’t claim to have the solution. But as a citizen I know it needs to stop.

LETTER: We have become numb
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

Mass shootings don’t get our attention anymore.

LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Consideration should be given to installing tire-shredding spikes at freeway exit ramps, preventing vehicles from entering from the wrong direction.

LETTER: The debate disaster
Douglas Bell Henderson

The time for a new generation of leaders is now.

LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden
Howard Claeson Las Vegas

The most important take away from the debate could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden.

