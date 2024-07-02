LETTER: Foghorn Leghorn on the Clark County Commission

There is so much graft in politics today that it is sickening. It appears to be getting worse, which is sad.

I read your Wednesday article involving the county commissioners who were caught with their hands in the cookie jar regarding F1 tickets. They each deny any guilt and, in fact, say they can’t believe any ethics charges are being investigated. They remind me of the cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn: “I’m shocked. Shocked, I tell ya.” They think they are covered because they disclosed the bribe. They are shocked anyone would believe otherwise.

There is so much graft in politics today that it is sickening. It appears to be getting worse, which is sad. These politicians think they are above the law, and it starts at the top. The public elects people who promise to do their job within the law. But they instead get people who cheat and lie once elected.

I don’t claim to have the solution. But as a citizen I know it needs to stop.