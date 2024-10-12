80°F
LETTER: Follow Arizona on traffic cameras

John McCarthy Henderson
October 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A few years ago, I drove to Phoenix for a few day’s vacation. While there, I had to drive my daughter to the airport in the early hours. On my way south on the highway, I did not notice that the speed limit had decreased from 65 mph to 55. A couple of miles later, I saw a flash as I passed under a bridge. A month or so later I received a bill for a speeding infraction with a good photo of my rear license plate and a fair, easily recognizable, photo of me driving. I was not happy, but I paid the ticket without question because there was no recourse.

The 215 Beltway loop in Las Vegas has facetiously been called Formula 215 because of the high number of cars traveling up to 100 mph. Don’t get in front of one if you don’t want to be closely tailgated. They rarely get stopped by police because there are not enough patrol cars on the road. I have also learned to hesitate when a light turns green to avoid being hit by someone running a red light.

I see that the Review-Journal has started to cover the issue. I beg our state legislators to follow Arizona’s example and make our streets safer by allowing speed and red-light cameras.

