LETTER: Following police orders won’t always save you

In his Thursday letter to the editor, Joseph Grabowski implores us to recall anytime anyone obeyed all police orders and was shot, tased or otherwise injured. The list is far too long to print here, but I urge Mr. Grabowski to look up and read about the cases of Nicolas Chavez in Houston, Adam Toledo in Chicago, Daunte Wright in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Terence Crutcher in Oklahoma.

That is just a very short list of many instances in which what happened is exactly what Mr. Grabowski is suggesting never happens.