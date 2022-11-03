LETTER: Following the fate of the Jan. 6 rioters

Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Every Sunday morning, I enjoy reading the Review Journal. I especially like the regular column regarding the more than 800 people arrested and more than 400 people charged for storming the Capital and assaulting the police, rioting and, yes, even defecating in the House chamber. These people believe or believed at that time that the election was stolen.

These Donald Trump followers have received sentences from four months to more than 5 years. As they appeared before the judge, 95 percent of them stated how sorry they are. They claim they were lied to and duped into believing that garbage. We still to this day have politicians who are asking for our vote to send them to Washington or to the state Legislature so the lie will stay alive. I’m willing to bet that they don’t really believe the election was stolen, they are just afraid of what Mr. Trump will do to them. Think of this: If the Democrats could steal an election, wouldn’t they have gotten rid of Lindsey Graham?

Our elections are safe and secure. Just because you lost doesn’t mean anything other than you lost.