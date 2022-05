Cast member Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "The Rum Diary" in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011. "The Rum Diary" opens in theaters Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) Matt Sayles Cast member Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "The Rum Diary" in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011. "The Rum Diary" opens in theaters Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

For those who have been following the Johnny Depp trial, these are two very good actors who get paid a lot of money to convince people that they are somebody different than who they really are. Quite a performance. Ladies and gentlemen, the Oscar, shaped like a rubber whiskey bottle, goes to …